Ukraine truce: Shelling 'an everyday occurrence' near Mariupol
The BBC's Tom Burridge reports from Shyrokyne, close to the key port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, where he hears a "constant barrage" of mortars from pro-Russian troops on Ukrainian army positions, despite the ceasefire agreement.
A truce between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine was brokered by the West in Minsk in February.
Ukraine accuses Russia of arming the rebels and sending Russian troops over the border - a claim Moscow denies.
Camera: Stuart Antrobus. Producer: Will Vernon.