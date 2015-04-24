The BBC's Tom Burridge reports from Shyrokyne, close to the key port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, where he hears a "constant barrage" of mortars from pro-Russian troops on Ukrainian army positions, despite the ceasefire agreement.

A truce between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine was brokered by the West in Minsk in February.

Ukraine accuses Russia of arming the rebels and sending Russian troops over the border - a claim Moscow denies.

