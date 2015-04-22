Video

Since 2008 Europe has been going through an economic crisis leaving many of its underlying tensions exposed.

In the latest in the series looking at the challenges facing countries in Europe, the BBC meets a farmer in Poland.

Kamil Chara receives EU subsidies, which have often been blamed for squeezing out farmers in developing countries.

But small farmers say they are struggling as they cannot sell their homemade food at market due to strict hygiene rules.

This is the story of a family farmer turned protester.

Filming and editing: Joe Inwood. Producer: Ilona Vinogradova.