Migration situation is an 'emergency for all of the EU'
The current situation of illegal immigration to Europe is an "emergency for all of the European Union", according to the International Organisation for Migration.
Flavio di Giacomo said that he expects that "over 2,000" migrants will arrive in Italy in the next few days.
He called on the EU to do more as at the moment the burden is left on the "shoulders of the Italian coastguard".
15 Apr 2015
