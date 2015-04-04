Video

The war in eastern Ukraine has claimed more than 6,000 lives and left more than 1m people without homes since it began in early 2014.

Natalia Antelava and Abdujalil Abdurasulov have been travelling around Ukraine for a series looking at the success of February's truce signed in Minsk.

The city of Luhansk, one of the strongholds of pro-Russian rebels, saw some of the fiercest fighting last year.

After Ukrainian troops withdrew and fighting died down the rebels declared it to be People's Republic of Luhansk.

The BBC News team spoke to some of the people living in the city to find out how life there is now.