Latest pictures from Alps plane crash site released
French officials have released the latest footage from the crash site of the Germanwings plane, Flight 4U 9525 which crashed in the Alps just over a week ago.
Recovery operations are continuing.
The CEOs of Germanwings and Lufthansa had earlier visited Seyne-les-Alpes, from where operations are being co-ordinated.
Lucy Hockings reports.
01 Apr 2015
