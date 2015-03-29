Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leaked transcript describes Alps plane's last moments
Seventy-eight distinct strands of DNA have been isolated by forensics teams working at the scene of the Germanwings plane crash in southern France.
The cockpit voice recorder suggested the co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed the plane deliberately.
A transcript leaked to German media revealed the frenzied final minutes before the crash, with the pilot, locked out of the cockpit, shouting "open the damn door!"
Jenny Hill reports.
-
29 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-32108582/leaked-transcript-describes-alps-plane-s-last-momentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window