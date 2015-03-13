Video

Swedish prosecutors have offered to travel to London to question Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over sex assault allegations.

Sweden sought Mr Assange's arrest in 2010. Prosecutors had previously insisted on questioning him in Sweden. Mr Assange denies the assault claims and has been living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012.

He fears that if he is sent to Sweden he could then be extradited to the US to face charges over leaking material.

A lawyer for Mr Assange, Per Samuelson, welcomed the move, describing it as a chance for Mr Assange to clear his name.