Women in the boardroom
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Germany: Quota for number of women in boardrooms

Germany's parliament has passed a law making it compulsory for the country's biggest companies to appoint more women to their boards.

From next year, around 100 of Germany's largest businesses must ensure 30% of their supervisory boards are women.

Dr Sigrid Evelyn Nikutta, Chief Executive of BVG, speaks to Jenny Hill and explains the inequalities women face in the workplace.

  • 06 Mar 2015
Go to next video: 'Pay inequality still a problem'