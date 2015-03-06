Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter rescue after skiers are stranded on cable car
Two hundred tourists have had a dramatic rescue from stranded cable cars at a ski resort in northern Italy.
The skiers were suspended in mid-air and buffeted by high winds for several hours.
Eventually mountain rescue teams were lowered by helicopter, to take them to safety.
Andy Moore reports.
-
06 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-31760605/helicopter-rescue-after-skiers-are-stranded-on-cable-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window