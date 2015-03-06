A rescue worker on top of a cable car
Video

Helicopter rescue after skiers are stranded on cable car

Two hundred tourists have had a dramatic rescue from stranded cable cars at a ski resort in northern Italy.

The skiers were suspended in mid-air and buffeted by high winds for several hours.

Eventually mountain rescue teams were lowered by helicopter, to take them to safety.

Andy Moore reports.

