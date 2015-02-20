Media player
UK election: What might politicians learn from Sweden?
The BBC's James Landale reports from Sweden on the chaos caused by a newly-elected minority government - and how a steady path was steered through turbulent times.
A minority government is one of several possible outcomes in the UK, if no party wins a majority after the elections in May.
20 Feb 2015
