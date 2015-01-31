Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine crisis: Fleeing the shelling in Debaltseve
Peace talks aimed at ending the violence in Ukraine have ended in Belarus without a deal after just a few hours.
Ukrainian officials told journalists the pro-Russian separatists refused to discuss a ceasefire.
Heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine, particularly around the strategic town of Debaltseve.
David Stern reports.
31 Jan 2015
