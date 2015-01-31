Presidential residence in Minsk
Ukraine crisis: Fleeing the shelling in Debaltseve

Peace talks aimed at ending the violence in Ukraine have ended in Belarus without a deal after just a few hours.

Ukrainian officials told journalists the pro-Russian separatists refused to discuss a ceasefire.

Heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine, particularly around the strategic town of Debaltseve.

David Stern reports.

  • 31 Jan 2015
