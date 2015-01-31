Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carnival of Venice under way
The annual Carnival of Venice is under way.
With traditions stretching back centuries, the masked event is popular with locals and tourists alike.
It takes place during the lead-up to Shrove Tuesday.
Claudia Redmond reports.
-
31 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window