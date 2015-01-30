Media player
'Icy body language' at Greece debt talks
Greece's new left-wing finance minister has said his government will not negotiate over the Greek bailout conditions with the "troika" team from the EU and IMF.
Yanis Varoufakis was speaking after meeting Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the eurozone group of finance ministers, in Athens.
The BBC's Mark Lowen said that the body language between the pair was icy as the talk concluded.
30 Jan 2015
