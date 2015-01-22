Media player
Love in Greece crisis: Prostitution
Greece has suffered six years of economic crisis.
The financial strain has also strained relationships.
Soula Alevridou owns a legal brothel and says the number of married women coming to her looking for work has doubled since the crisis began.
Clip from Love in the Time of Crisis, courtesy of Theopi Skarlatos
22 Jan 2015
