The men who were captured on camera killing a policeman outside the Charlie Hebdo offices were "pretend Muslims", the victim's brother has said.

Ahmed Merabet was one of 17 people who lost their lives during three days of terror on the streets of Paris.

Speaking during a news conference his brother Malek urged people not to avenge his death with further violence and reiterated that Islam was not about "terrorism or madness".

He added: "My brother was Muslim and he was killed by people who pretend to be Muslims. They are terrorists, that's it".