Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paris supermarket siege: 'Everyone was running'
A gunman has seized hostages at a kosher supermarket in Paris, as police further north have cornered the two Charlie Hebdo massacre suspects.
A police officer told the BBC that two people were killed after a gunman - believed to be the killer of a policewoman in Montrouge - entered the supermarket near Porte de Vincennes.
Michael Rudy lives near the supermarket and described what he saw.
-
09 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window