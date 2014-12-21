Forensic police collect evidence outside the police station of Joue les-Tours
Knife attacker is shot dead by police in France

A man has been killed by police near the city of Tours in central France, after attacking officers with a knife.

The assailant is said to have entered a police station, shouting Allahu Akbar, or God is Great.

Grainne Harrington reports.

