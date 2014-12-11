Media player
Historic Polish castle evacuated as roof catches fire
A fire broke out on Wednesday at one of Poland's best known castles, Ksiaz castle, in Lower Silesia.
Workers and tourists were evacuated from the complex as fire fighters fought to bring the blaze under control.
It was several hours before the fire, which destroyed part of the roof, was put out.
The 13th Century Ksiaz castle is the third largest castle in Poland, and is often called "the Pearl of Lower Silesia".
11 Dec 2014
