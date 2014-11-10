Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MH17 Dutch memorial day: Victims honoured in Amsterdam
Hundreds of bereaved family members and friends of passengers who died in the Malaysia Airlines MH17 disaster have gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam to commemorate the dead.
Nearly 200 of the plane's 298 victims came from the Netherlands.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse pro-Russian rebels of shooting the plane down with a Russian-made missile, an accusation which Russia denies.
-
10 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-29995523/mh17-dutch-memorial-day-victims-honoured-in-amsterdamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window