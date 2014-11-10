Pro-independence supporters celebrate the results of the informal poll
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalonia poll 'backs independence'

An informal vote on independence for Catalonia has shown more than 80% in favour, officials have said.

The provisional results followed a day of voting across the region in north-eastern Spain.

Earlier, Catalan leader Artur Mas hailed the non-binding poll "a great success" that should pave the way for a formal referendum.

However Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala dismissed the poll as "fruitless and useless".

Guy Hedgecoe reports from Barcelona.

  • 10 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Catalonia holds independence poll