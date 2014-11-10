Media player
Catalonia poll 'backs independence'
An informal vote on independence for Catalonia has shown more than 80% in favour, officials have said.
The provisional results followed a day of voting across the region in north-eastern Spain.
Earlier, Catalan leader Artur Mas hailed the non-binding poll "a great success" that should pave the way for a formal referendum.
However Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala dismissed the poll as "fruitless and useless".
Guy Hedgecoe reports from Barcelona.
10 Nov 2014
