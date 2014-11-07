Video

Twenty-five years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the debate on whether the shredded secret files of the regime that ruled East Germany for nearly 40 years should be restored continues.

The Ministry for State Security, or Stasi, oversaw a huge secret network of informers and everything was recorded on paper.

Just after the Berlin Wall came down the Stasi panicked and they burned and shredded many of their most sensitive documents. Millions of fragments now lie in 16,000 bags in the Stasi Records Agency.

Emily Buchanan reports.