Balaj of Albania takes a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania which was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Serbia at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade
Video

Serbia Albania match abandoned after drone sparks clashes

A European Championship qualifier between Serbia and Albania has been abandoned after a drone flew over the stadium carrying a flag emblazoned with a black eagle, the symbol for Greater Albania.

It prompted scuffles among players and fans on the Partizan Stadium pitch.

The match was suspended in the 41st minute.

Guy Delauney reports.

  • 15 Oct 2014
