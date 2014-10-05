Media player
Syrian refugees stage Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte in Germany
The plight of a group of Syrian refugees and Mozart comic opera don't obviously have a lot in common, but the two are being jointly brought to the stage in Germany on Sunday in a special adaptation of Cosi Fan Tutte.
The refugees hope it will bring their appeal for peace to a nationwide and even global audience.
Janey Mitchell reports.
05 Oct 2014
