Poster for Syrian refugee production of Cosi Fan Tutte in Germany
Syrian refugees stage Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte in Germany

The plight of a group of Syrian refugees and Mozart comic opera don't obviously have a lot in common, but the two are being jointly brought to the stage in Germany on Sunday in a special adaptation of Cosi Fan Tutte.

The refugees hope it will bring their appeal for peace to a nationwide and even global audience.

Janey Mitchell reports.

  • 05 Oct 2014
