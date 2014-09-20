Video

Dozens of Turkish hostages seized by Islamic State (IS) in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in June have been released and arrived back in Turkey.

The hostages were seized from Turkey's consulate after IS militants captured Mosul in a rapid advance in June.

They included diplomats and their families as well as soldiers.

The BBC's Mark Lowen said there was huge relief in Turkey as the safe return of hostages returned, but that Ankara was unlikely to change its position and become involved in international action against IS.