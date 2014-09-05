Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine crisis: Petro Poroshenko on ceasefire deal

The Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, says he has ordered the military to declare a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

It comes after the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian rebels agreed a deal intended to halt months of fighting,

Speaking at the Nato summit in Wales, Mr Poroshenko said that it was important for the ceasefire to hold.

