Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine crisis: Petro Poroshenko on ceasefire deal
The Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, says he has ordered the military to declare a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
It comes after the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian rebels agreed a deal intended to halt months of fighting,
Speaking at the Nato summit in Wales, Mr Poroshenko said that it was important for the ceasefire to hold.
-
05 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-29084838/ukraine-crisis-petro-poroshenko-on-ceasefire-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window