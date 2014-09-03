Video

Nato has unveiled new plans for closer relations with Georgia. The relationship has long been opposed by neighbouring Russia, with Georgia already contributing to Nato-led operations and cooperating with allies and partner countries.

Many Georgians sympathise with Ukraine in its fight against pro-Russian separatists in the east. Many are reminded of the events which led to Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia - and the war it sparked between Russia and Georgia in 2008.

From Tbilisi, Rayhan Demytrie reports.