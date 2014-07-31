Crop circle in Germany
Crowds flock to giant German crop circle

A giant crop circle which apparently appeared out of nowhere, has drawn crowds of people to a farmer's field in Bavaria, southern Germany.

Opinions vary widely on whether the circle is man-made, or a gift from the stars.

Tim Allman reports.

