Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crowds flock to giant German crop circle
A giant crop circle which apparently appeared out of nowhere, has drawn crowds of people to a farmer's field in Bavaria, southern Germany.
Opinions vary widely on whether the circle is man-made, or a gift from the stars.
Tim Allman reports.
-
31 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window