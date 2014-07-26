Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dutch military police in Ukraine to investigate flight MH17
Forty Dutch military police officers have arrived in east Ukraine hoping to investigate the Malaysian airliner apparently shot down there on 17 July.
Pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have been accused of downing the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.
All 298 people on board, including 193 Dutch nationals, died.
Tom Burridge reports.
-
26 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-28506109/dutch-military-police-in-ukraine-to-investigate-flight-mh17Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window