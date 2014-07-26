Debris of flight MH17
Dutch military police in Ukraine to investigate flight MH17

Forty Dutch military police officers have arrived in east Ukraine hoping to investigate the Malaysian airliner apparently shot down there on 17 July.

Pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have been accused of downing the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

All 298 people on board, including 193 Dutch nationals, died.

Tom Burridge reports.

  • 26 Jul 2014
