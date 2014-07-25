The wine collection with a Nazi past

Video

Moldova has a long history of wine production - the country's wines were prized by the Soviet Union and today 10% of GDP is generated from the industry.

At the Cricova Estate, one million litres of wine are maturing in a former limestone mine, but some of the bottles residing in the store have a darker history.

In one section lies a collection of wine which once belonged to Nazi Hermann Goering. Confiscated by the Red Army in 1945, it estimated that one bottle could by worth £15,000 ($25,000, 20,000 euros) at auction.

BBC HARDtalk on the Road: Moldova will be broadcast on Monday 28 July 2014 at 00:30, 08:30, 14:30 and 20:30 GMT on BBC World News.