As fighting continued in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kiev told the BBC that two aircraft - thought to be military jets - had been downed just 35km (20 miles) from the crash site of flight MH17.

Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk later told the BBC that one of the fighters could have been hit by an air-to-air missile.

He did not directly accuse Russia but said it was not brought down by a Ukrainian jet.

Ukrainian pro-Russian rebels have been widely accused of shooting down the MH17 plane on 17 July.

