Bastille Day fireworks light up Paris
Fireworks have lit up the Paris skyline as the country marked its annual Bastille Day, the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison which helped spark the French Revolution.
The theme for the 2014 celebration was "War and Peace", to commemorate the centenary of the start of World War One.
The 35-minute display included fireworks fired from the Eiffel Tower for the first time in 12 years.
15 Jul 2014
