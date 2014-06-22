Media player
Europe 'means safety' for Syrian refugees
Europe has seen an increasing number of refugees in recent months, with many coming across the Mediterranean from Africa and heading for Italy.
The BBC's Matthew Price was with the Italian Navy when they rescued almost 300 Syrians from the sea east of Malta on Friday.
He reports from Reggio Calabria, where they were brought ashore.
22 Jun 2014
