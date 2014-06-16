Media player
Oil tanker rescues hundreds of migrants
A Kuwaiti oil tanker has rescued hundreds of migrants from just off the Libyan coast.
The BBC's Matthew Price witnessed some of the migrants on the Al Salmi in Port Augusta in Sicily.
16 Jun 2014
