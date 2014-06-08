Girls smoke in a bar in central Moscow on May 30, 2014. Tough new anti-smoking legislation that comes into force on June 1
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian smoking ban hits businesses

Restaurants in Russia have reported a drop in customers, since a smoking ban was put in place last week.

The new law was introduced by President Putin as part of his plan to improve public health. It was initially implemented in some public places last year, and has now been extended.

Denise Hammick reports.

  • 08 Jun 2014
Go to next video: Will Russia's smoking ban work?