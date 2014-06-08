Media player
Russian smoking ban hits businesses
Restaurants in Russia have reported a drop in customers, since a smoking ban was put in place last week.
The new law was introduced by President Putin as part of his plan to improve public health. It was initially implemented in some public places last year, and has now been extended.
Denise Hammick reports.
08 Jun 2014
