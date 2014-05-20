Media player
Crimean Tatar's desire to return home
Thousands of Crimean Tatars have fled to mainland Ukraine since their homeland's annexation by Russia in March.
Nail Kaneyev, 61, was born in exile in Uzbekistan and only moved to Crimea in the 1980s, before fleeing to the city of Lviv earlier this year.
Mr Kaneyev spoke to the BBC's Yaroslav Lukov about his desire to return home.
20 May 2014
