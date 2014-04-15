Video

French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier - who was known as the enfant terrible of the fashion world for his witty and daring designs - speaks to HARDtalk as a new exhibition of his best known works begins at the Barbican Arts Centre in London.

He tells Zeinab Badawi why he chooses to use unconventional looking models in his shows.

"There is not only one kind of beauty," he says.

