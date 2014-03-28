Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stockholm man on finding giant 'Ratzilla'
A Stockholm man has told the BBC about the moment he caught a giant rat in his kitchen.
Dubbed "Ratzilla" by the Swedish press, the rodent measured 40cm (nearly 16in) plus tail.
The rat was caught and injured by a rat trap but was later removed by exterminators.
Erik Korsas told BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty that his 17-year-old daughter was "most afraid" and "ran out of the kitchen screaming".
-
28 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window