Pope Francis
Pope Francis denounces 'evil, blood-stained' mafia

Pope Francis has launched a stinging attack on the mafia, warning gangsters that they will go to hell unless they repent and stop doing evil.

"Blood-stained money, blood-stained power, you can't bring it with you to your next life. Repent," he said.

He was speaking at a prayer vigil for relatives of those killed by the mafia.

Mariko Oi reports.

  • 22 Mar 2014
