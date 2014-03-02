Media player
Ukraine conflict: Russian troops break into Sevastopol Navy base
Armed troops have forced entry to an electricity supply room at the Ukrainian Navy's headquarters in Sevastopol.
Russian military activity in Crimea - home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet - has been increasing for the past few days.
Some 6,000 extra Russian troops and 30 additional armoured vehicles are now in Crimea, Ukrainian Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh said on Saturday.
02 Mar 2014
