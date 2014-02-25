Lenin statue
Ukraine crisis: 'Defence force' list compiled in Donetsk

In Donetsk, Mark Lowen speaks to people who are compiling a list of people to 'defend against nationalists and fascists' following the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych.

Donetsk is in the south-eastern corner of Ukraine and was once the support base of Yanukovych.

  • 25 Feb 2014
