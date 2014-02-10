A puppy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sochi Olympic dogs saved by Russian billionaire

In the run-up to Sochi's Winter Olympics, hundreds of stray dogs roamed around what is now the Olympic Park and authorities threatened to have them put down.

The BBC's Daniel Sandford reports on what has happened to the city's strays.

  • 10 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Does Russia have #SochiProblems?