Pope's Harley-Davidson sold at auction
A Harley-Davidson owned by Pope Francis has been sold for 210,000 euros ($284,000; £174,000).
The motorbike was auctioned in Paris to raise money for a charity for the homeless in Rome.
It was sold to an anonymous phone bidder.
Christian Fraser reports.
06 Feb 2014
