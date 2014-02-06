The 1,585 cc Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide, donated to Pope Francis last year
Pope's Harley-Davidson sold at auction

A Harley-Davidson owned by Pope Francis has been sold for 210,000 euros ($284,000; £174,000).

The motorbike was auctioned in Paris to raise money for a charity for the homeless in Rome.

It was sold to an anonymous phone bidder.

Christian Fraser reports.

  • 06 Feb 2014
