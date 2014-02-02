Media player
Violent clashes at Athens Golden Dawn rally
At least two people have been injured in violent clashes which followed a rally by the far-right Golden Dawn party in Athens.
Scuffles broke out as Greek police tried to stop the protesters confronting a counter-demonstration. Mariko Oi reports.
02 Feb 2014
