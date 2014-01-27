Video

Riot police stood guard outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhya on Monday night, after anti-government protesters tried to storm the building on Sunday.

The officers braved the snow to defend entrances into the building and also to protect a group of pro-government protesters who had gathered there.

Steve Rosenberg visited the scene and said the fact that that protests had spread to the region would be a "major concern" for Ukrainian authorities.

The unrest in Ukraine began with protests in Kiev in November, after President Viktor Yanukovych pulled out of a trade deal with the EU in favour of a $15bn (£9bn) bailout from Russia.