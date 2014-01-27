Riot police stand guard in the snow
Ukraine riot police stand guard in snow in Zaporizhya

Riot police stood guard outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhya on Monday night, after anti-government protesters tried to storm the building on Sunday.

The officers braved the snow to defend entrances into the building and also to protect a group of pro-government protesters who had gathered there.

Steve Rosenberg visited the scene and said the fact that that protests had spread to the region would be a "major concern" for Ukrainian authorities.

The unrest in Ukraine began with protests in Kiev in November, after President Viktor Yanukovych pulled out of a trade deal with the EU in favour of a $15bn (£9bn) bailout from Russia.

