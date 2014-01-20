Media player
Ukraine protests: Paving blocks used as missiles
Riot police in Kiev have been hit with paving blocks during clashes with anti-government protesters.
President Viktor Yanukovych has agreed to negotiate with pro-EU protesters and opposition leaders after months of unrest.
Some protesters on Sunday broke up paving stones to use as missiles.
