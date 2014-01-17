Pet owner taking dog to church for blessing
Pet owners queue for Vatican blessing

Hundreds of animals have been blessed outside the Vatican in Rome during the feast of Saint Anthony the Great - their patron saint.

Farmers with cows, horses, chickens and other animals filled the area in front of Saint Peter's Square, while dogs, cats and other pets were brought along by their owners.

Meanwhile in Madrid in Spain, a priest blessed animals and birds outside Saint Anthony's church.

Krystyna Gajda reports.

  • 17 Jan 2014
