Three-time World Cup winners Germany will use a purpose-built training base in Brazil during the competition's finals in 2014.

The under-construction venue will cover 15,000 square metres and will have 60 bedrooms, a training pitch as well as a fitness centre. A football youth academy and an orphanage will also be built on the site, 30km north of Porto Seguro.

German media say the team's coach, Joachim Loew, is not impressed with the local facilities.

