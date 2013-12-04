Flamenco singer and man with guitar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Madrid council auditions buskers

Officials in Madrid are holding three days of auditions for buskers, as part of a clampdown on street music.

The city council wants to reduce noise levels and to improve the quality of street music.

With high levels of unemployment across the country, competition for permits is fierce.

Emily Thomas reports.

  • 04 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Greek artists inspired by economy