Horst Seehofer (CSU) and Angela Merkel (CDU) arrive for a meeting with the SPD
German coalition: Merkel's party reaches deal with SPD

After 17 hours of tense negotiations in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have agreed to enter a coalition with the centre-left Social Democratic Party.

Ms Merkel's CDU party fell just short of an outright majority in September's election, when its liberal partner won no seats.

  • 27 Nov 2013
