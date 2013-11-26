Video

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has defended his move to put a historic deal with the EU on hold, amid continuing mass protest rallies.

The EU has accused Russia of exerting heavy economic pressure on Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied putting any pressure on Kiev, accusing instead the EU of "blackmailing" Ukraine into signing the agreement.

Ukrainian businessman and politician Petro Poroshenko told HARDtalk the Ukrainian people were "united" in support of European integration.

"They hate the idea of people stealing their European dreams," he added.

